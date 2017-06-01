DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto sales are down for the fifth straight month in May, bolstering expectations that full-year sales will drop for the first time since 2009.

Analysts had forecast a small increase for the month.

The decline came as General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai and Toyota all reported decreases compared with a year ago. Ford, Honda, Nissan and Volkswagen said their sales were up, but not enough to offset the laggards.

Ford even beat General Motors, a rare feat that has happened only one other month since 2002.

Automakers sold just over 1.5 million vehicles last month, down 0.9 percent. Autodata Corp. says sales are off 2 percent for the first five months of the year.

