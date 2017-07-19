FILE - In this Saturday, July 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. After a cordial meeting between Trump and Xi in April 2017, tensions are simmering again between the world’s two biggest economies. As U.S. and Chinese economic officials prepare to meet Wednesday, July 19, in Washington, the U.S. is weighing whether to slap tariffs on steel imports and risk setting off a trade war, a dicey option to deal with a problem caused largely by China’s massive overproduction of steel. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)