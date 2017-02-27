A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused Wal-Mart's Mexico operations of misleading shareholders during an alleged bribery scheme.

The federal judge in New York on Monday rejected shareholder claims that former Wal-Mart executives knew about bribery allegations or should have known. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla also said Wal-Mart could not be liable for former employees' actions.

This and other lawsuits were prompted by allegations in 2012 that Wal-Mart's Mexican unit paid millions of dollars in bribes to speed building permits and gain other favors. The allegations spurred federal investigations in the U.S. and Mexico, and a global anti-corruption compliance review by Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart.

Company spokesman Randy Hargrove said Wal-Mart appreciates the court's careful consideration and is pleased with the decision dismissing the claims.

