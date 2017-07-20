FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, job seeker Dalvin Jones, left, chats with Valmira Haxhimusa during the Opportunity Fair and Forum employment event in Dallas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits the week before. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, as the number of people seeking benefits remains near historic lows indicating a robust job market.

The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly unemployment applications fell by 15,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 233,000. It was the largest weekly drop since late April. The less volatile four-week average declined 2,250 to 243,750.

Applications are a close indication of layoffs. Jobless claims have come in below 300,000 for 124 weeks in a row. That's the longest such stretch since 1970, when the U.S. population was much smaller.

Employers have hired this year at a slower pace as the unemployment rate has fallen to a healthy 4.4 percent. The government's report for June showed U.S. employers added a robust 222,000 jobs, the most in four months.

