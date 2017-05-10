SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new law requiring bar and restaurant owners in Utah to hang a sign by their door saying whether the establishment is a restaurant or bar has gone into effect.
As of Tuesday, it is illegal in the state for a restaurant to not have a sign saying, "This premise is licensed as a restaurant. Not a bar."
Bars need to have a sign saying, "This premise is licensed as a bar. Not a restaurant."
Restaurants that do not serve liquor are exempt from the requirement.
The law had been approved as part of a massive liquor-reform bill passed in March.
The signs must be placed in a "conspicuous location" near the business' entrance. They must be at least the size of a standard piece of letter paper.