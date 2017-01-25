DETROIT (AP) — A utility says its efforts to shift its purchases to local suppliers that started several years ago have boosted its spending in Michigan.
Detroit-based DTE Energy Co. says Wednesday that last year it spent $1.3 billion with Michigan-based companies, up from $475 million in 2010 when it started the effort after the nation's economic downturn. It says the spending has buoyed job-creation efforts in the state.
DTE also made a commitment to support businesses within the city of Detroit, by increasing spending with Detroit-based suppliers, as well as with minority- and women-owned businesses. Last year, the company says it spent more than $300 million within the city.
