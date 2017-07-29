VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Real estate sales in the Vail area of Colorado have exceeded $1 billion for the first half of this year.
The last time Eagle County's sales volume exceeded $1 billion in the first half of the year was 2008.
The Vail Daily reports (http://bit.ly/2v75qB4 ) that sales this year were boosted by the $145 million sale in April of Park Hyatt Beaver Creek.
In addition, real estate agents say sales of high-end residential property have also been strong this year. There were 26 sales of $5 million or more in the first six months of this year. There have been another 25 sales this year between $3 million and $5 million. The highest price seen in June was $12.6 million.
