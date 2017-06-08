VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts has closed a $41 million deal to purchase Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2rPHw8Z ) the company announced the purchase Wednesday. Stowe will be Vail's first resort on the East Coast and its 13th ski-area property.
The resort will be included on the 2017-2018 winter EPIC pass, a $859 season pass that offers customers access to 45 resorts across the world. This will be a big difference for Vermont skiers and snowboarders, who last year had to pay $2,000 for season passes at Stowe.
Vail Resorts acquired all of the assets related to the mountain operations of the resort, including base area skier services such as lift-ticket offices, retail and rental spaces, and ski and snowboard school facilities.
