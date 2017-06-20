VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican's auditor general has resigned in the latest twist in the Holy See's long-running effort to get its financial statements in order.

A Vatican statement Tuesday said Libero Milone had offered his resignation and Pope Francis had accepted it. A search is underway for a replacement.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

No reason was given, but Milone along with Cardinal George Pell — prefect of the Vatican's economy secretariat — have clashed with the Vatican bureaucracy over auditing issues, particularly with the office in charge of the Vatican's assets and patrimony, APSA. The latest incident concerned a turf battle over the role of external auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Milone's departure will likely be seen as a further blow to Pell, whose once broad mandate to oversee the Vatican's finances has been steadily weakened.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags