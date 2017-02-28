LAS VEGAS (AP) — A monthly report says a surge in international passengers helped boost McCarran International Airport traveler traffic by 3.5 percent in January.
The Las Vegas airport reported late Monday that it handled almost 3.7 million arriving and departing passengers last month.
That's after it handled 47.4 million passengers in 2016.
The number of international travelers increased 5.8 percent in year-to-year comparisons, from almost 254,000 in January 2016 to a little more than 268,000 last month.
Domestic passenger traffic was up 3.3 percent.
McCarran handles more than a dozen commercial international airlines.
Canada-based Westjet Airlines and Air Canada logged the most international passengers for the month, nearly 132,000.
Southwest Airlines remained the busiest of the 12 domestic commercial carriers at the airport.
Delta reported the biggest increase in domestic passenger volume during the month, up almost 15 percent.