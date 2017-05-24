BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has made a visit to a pair of Louisiana flood victims he met last year.
In a Wednesday visit to the Baton Rouge area, Pence's motorcade stopped at the rebuilt home of Jimmy and Olive Morgan, both in their 70s. Pence and President Donald Trump had met them last year during the presidential campaign.
Pence's office says he will also meet with local business people Wednesday to discuss health care, jobs and the economy.
He's also scheduled to deliver remarks in Port Allen at Cajun Industries, a construction services corporation.
Pence will be accompanied by members of the state congressional delegation and Seema Verma, the head of Medicare and Medicaid in the Trump administration.