MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.
The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $6.4 million, or 48 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $224.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $60 million.
Vishay shares have dropped 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53 percent in the last 12 months.
