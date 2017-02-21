MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $6.4 million, or 48 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $224.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $60 million.

Vishay shares have dropped 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53 percent in the last 12 months.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VPG

_____

Keywords: Vishay Precision, Earnings Report

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags