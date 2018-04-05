With the tax filing crunch upon us, some of the Quad-Cities' most underserved populations are getting help with their tax preparation from a corps of trained volunteers.
In meeting rooms, libraries, community centers and colleges across the bi-state region, dozens of IRS-certified volunteers are sharing their time and talent to prepare federal and state income taxes for low- and middle-income clients — for free.
The service is provided by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, which is a partnership led by United Way of the Quad-Cities. But the lifeblood is the volunteers who come from every walk of life to help others file their taxes. They are retired, college students, area professionals and even former tax preparers.
"We're giving something back to the community," said Ray O'Neal, who leads a team of 13 AARP volunteers at the VITA site at the Center for Active Seniors, or CASI, Davenport.
O'Neal, of Davenport, who is AARP district coordinator for Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, is proud of the wealth of experience his volunteers bring because of their longevity in the program. Back year after year to help repeat and new clients, his volunteers recognize the value of their services to the clients. This year, nearly 175 volunteers will staff 14 tax preparation sites and provide support at locations in eight Quad-City communities.
O'Neal estimated each tax return they complete saves a client an average of $175 in preparation costs. "That means that money stays here in Davenport, Moline or Rock Island," O'Neal said.
The program is open to anyone whose household income is $57,000 or below, with no age restrictions. Last year, VITA volunteers completed about 6,200 tax returns and the average tax refund was $1,500.
AARP volunteer Roger Franke, who is retired military, a former bank CEO and real estate broker, said it saves people effort and hassle. "I know some people who used to set down for a day or two and try to figure out what things are different this year (in the tax code). That's a very frustrating thing," he said.
"VITA couldn't exist without the support of many dedicated volunteers who take the time to get trained, and then volunteer many hours during tax season," said Karrie Abbott, United Way's chief operating officer and vice president, Community Impact.
She said the program also supports the agency's efforts to help residents get out of poverty. "The VITA program is one way we're able to help Quad-Citizens who are struggling to pay for their basic needs."
George Carizey, United Way's Community Impact manager, said the VITA program emerged in 2009 when United Way brought together four groups providing free tax services independently. The original partners included: United Way, AARP's Tax Aide sites, area colleges, and community sites.
"Instead of competing, they operate as a group," he said, adding they share resources and train together to achieve the advanced IRS certification that had been previously required by the AARP Tax Aide sites. Volunteers also lead the training.
This year, all the area's universities and colleges, including Augustana, St. Ambrose, Western Illinois, Blackhawk and Scott Community, are involved. Added resources also has expanded the sites to include afternoon and evening appointments six days a week on both sides of the river.
For some of the area colleges, the VITA program is part of the business curriculum and provides students with service hours and life-learning experiences. The community sites also draw volunteers from area employers, including large volunteer groups from the John Deere Asian Connection Employee Resource Group and Lane & Waterman. "There are a few H&R Block former employees who like that it's a free service," he said.
Carizey said the partnership has eliminated the various boundaries that once existed between states and cities. Now any volunteer can serve at any tax site. "It's more of a team approach," he added.
In addition, financial sponsors now can donate to a single program. Key sponsors include: IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Iowa Center for Economic Success, John Deere, Quad-City Bank & Trust and University of Iowa Community Credit Union.
At CASI, O'Neal estimated an average day will have about six volunteers who handle 25 appointments. The average tax return takes about 20 minutes to complete. But each client is scheduled for an hour.
"We're only limited to the number of appointments we can have by the number of volunteers we have," Franke said.
Davenport resident Donna Welsh was a first-time client when she stopped in last week to CASI and had her taxes completed in about an hour.
"It was much easier than I thought," said Welsh, 75, who works as an usher at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. "I'll come back."
According to Carizey, the program's expansion over the years also has allowed VITA to reach deeper into target populations, such as seniors or the Hispanic population in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood and the immigrant and refugees population in Rock Island. Some sites have brought in interpreters to assist. In other outreach efforts, volunteers have assisted special needs clients, including hearing- and visually-impaired and groups of residents employed by Handicapped Development Center or ARC.
"We know our target populations and we're starting to look at who are we not serving," Carizey said.