WILMERDING, Pa. (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.8 million.
The Wilmerding, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.
The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $760 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $795.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $304.9 million, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.93 billion.
Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.
Wabtec shares have risen almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAB
_____
Keywords: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Earnings Report