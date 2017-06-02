MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The humble beginnings of what will blossom into a mega-distribution center are beginning to take shape on west Mobile County farmland.
At the non-descript site off Interstate 10 are dozens of pickup trucks, makeshift trailers and construction machines. The only symbol that this rural tract will become home to one of Wal-Mart's biggest investments along the Gulf Coast is a simple sign that reads, "Coming Spring 2018. Walmart."
"I drive out and look at the site periodically," said Troy Wayman, vice president of economic development with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. "It's kind of like your baby. You want to look as often as possible. It's phenomenal to see."
The world's No. 1 retailer remains on schedule with the construction of a $135 million, 2.5-million-square-foot distribution center that is expected to bolster activity at the nearby Port of Mobile and substantially increase truck traffic on Interstate 10.
The construction timeline remains unchanged, and the distribution center will be fully operational by this time next year, according to a spokeswoman for Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Wal-Mart will begin posting for senior-level positions, such as operations managers and area managers, starting this month or in early July. The hope, the company says, is to have a leadership team hired by the fall.
Once the center is built, Wal-Mart plans to add 550 jobs to support the logistical hub that will serve 800 of Wal-Mart's 4,600 U.S. stores. Those 800 stores are scattered over a sweeping area of the nation's heartland, from Alabama to Mississippi northward to the Great Lakes region.
The company broke ground on the project in March. City, county and state taxpayers are investing in the project by providing incentives totaling about $15.3 million in property and sales tax abatements and up to $6.5 million in land purchase and road improvements.
"We're just excited about how the project is progressing," Wayman said.
The ongoing work on the distribution center - which will rank in the top 10 percent of the company's U.S. facilities in scope and size, and will be the company's sixth import distribution center in the U.S. - comes as Wal-Mart is pushing forward on retail store and training expansions in Alabama.
The company, in a news release last month, announced a multimillion-dollar capital campaign to remodel seven locations in the state: Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Brewton, Enterprise, Northport, Alexander City and Guntersville.
In addition, the company is launching more of its Wal-Mart academies. Presently, there are three such academies in the state, at Wetumpka, Fairhope and Gadsden.
Erica Jones, senior manager with Wal-Mart's communications team, said the new academies are part of a beefed-up training operation that began in 2015.
Previous training was handled by the managers of each individual store, she said.
"We'll be investing in training that our associates receive," said Jones. "The academy program is a result of that."
The Alabama academies are part of 120 which have opened in the U.S. The goal, Jones said, is to open 200 of them by the end of 2017.
The investments in Alabama are part of a $6.8 billion capital program nationwide, which includes the expansion and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers.
In addition, Wal-Mart plans to expand its online grocery pickup services as the company positions itself to compete more aggressively against the online retail giant, Amazon.
Wal-Mart, which last year reported $486 billion in annual revenue - more than three times that of Amazon - accounted for 7.8 percent in online U.S. sales last year, according to an article in the The Washington Post. Amazon, by comparison, accounted for 33 percent of online sales.
In Mobile, the company is banking on utilizing the State Docks to transport Wal-Mart-bound containers to the distribution center, which is about a 15-minute drive along Interstate 10. The distribution center will be serviced by approximately 600 or more trucks that will be moving back and forth daily.
To accommodate the activity, the Alabama Department of Transportation is moving forward on a $33.4 million widening of I-10 from Carol Plantation Road west toward McDonald Road, which is next to the distribution center.
And as the company presses forward on its distribution center expansion, some coastal Alabama entities are hoping to see some benefits.
Among them is Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly the Bay Area Food Bank, which relies heavily on Wal-Mart contributions. The company provided $189,894 to Feeding the Gulf Coast last year, which was the largest contribution that Wal-Mart made to a food bank in Alabama.
Feeding the Gulf Coast is part of the Feeding America community, which is heavily supported by the company. In fiscal year 2014, Wal-Mart accounted for 13 percent of total fundraising revenue for Feeding America, and 14.5 percent of the total pounds of food secured for food banks around the country.
"We literally could not survive without the contributions of Wal-Mart and our other retail partners," said Cathy Pope, president & CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast, calling Wal-Mart "a committed partner" in battling hunger relief.
"They regularly donate time, food and funds to Feeding the Gulf Coast," Pope said. "We rely on their partnership and appreciate their efforts to end local hunger."