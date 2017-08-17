NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

United Rentals Inc., down 15 cents to $111.82

The equipment rental company said it will buy Neff Corp. for about $596 million.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., down $1.28 to $79.70

The retailer had a solid second quarter, but couldn't sustain a monthlong rally in its stock price.

L Brands Inc., down $1.40 to $37.55

The parent of Victoria's Secret lowered its annual profit forecast as sales kept weakening.

Cisco Systems Inc., down $1.30 to $31.04

The technology company said revenue from switching products dropped in the last quarter and it forecast a decline in sales.

NetApp Inc., down $2.85 to $39.56

The data storage company's forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors.

Bank of America Corp., down 55 cents to $23.64

Banks slumped Thursday as bond yields and interest rates fell.

Briggs & Stratton Corp., down $3.33 to $20.76

The engine maker had a weak fourth quarter and its annual profit forecast was lower than analysts expected.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $4.42 to $163.92

The online retailer earned more money and reported better sales than Wall Street anticipated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

