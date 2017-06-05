JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has pitched a compromise intended to break an impasse over the budget that he says won't please everyone. He even says he isn't entirely enamored with the plan.
It includes a tax on wage-earners of up to $500 annually that could be used for school maintenance and construction and ends cashable credits for oil and gas companies.
It would require the House to give up on increasing taxes on the oil industry at prices of between $50 and $100 per barrel and the Senate to give up on deeper cuts to education and the university system.
Walker's office says the proposal also calls for the Senate version of a plan to use earnings from Alaska's oil-wealth fund that would pay Alaskans a lower initial dividend than the House bill.