Shopping just got easier at the Walmart Supercenter in Silvis, which became the latest store in the chain to offer online grocery pickup service.
The store, located at 1601 18th St. in Silvis, launched the free pickup service Wednesday. It allows shoppers to order groceries ahead online and pick them up at the store without leaving their car.
"Our customers have told us that grocery pickup is a game changer," said Jeremy Esparza, eCommerce coach with Walmart. "They now are able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes — between errands or on the way home from an after-school activity — without even unbuckling their seat belts."
To use the service, customers visit www.grocery.walmart.com online or use the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip code to select a store, and create a shopping list. During checkout, customers chose a pickup time.
Before shoppers arrive, trained personal shoppers will select their choices from the store's 30,000 items, including fresh produce and meat. Upon arrival, customers park in a reserved pickup space marked in orange and call a designated phone number to alert an associate.
The service first launched in Illinois in May in stores in Peoria, several Chicago suburbs as well as in the Iowa Quad-Cities at the West Kimberly Walmart in Davenport. It will expand to 12 Illinois stores in June for a total of 25 stores across Illinois. The service has been rolling out to stores nationwide for a few years. Walmart has said it will expand to an additional 500 stores in 2017.
According to Walmart, 90 percent of its online grocery pickup customers now are repeat users. Top items selected include after-school snacks, diapers and large bags of dog food.