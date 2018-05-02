Iowa and Illinois entrepreneurs are invited to apply for a chance to pitch their product at Walmart's Open Call on June 13 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The event allows startup, local businesses to have a seat at the table with one of Walmart's buyers. Attendees have secured deals ranging from a handful of stores in a local market to supplying hundreds or thousands of Walmart stores.
To apply to participate in the Open Call, visit walmart-jump.com. The deadline is Friday, May 4.
The daylong event in Bentonville is designed to inform and empower attendees as well as provide a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs.
Previous Open Calls have helped entrepreneurs expand their businesses by selling their products through the retailer. In 2017, those successful in their pitch included Chicago-based DUDE Products. The company originally secured a deal to sell DUDE Wipes in about 1,000 stores and through Walmart.com and as of June, will sell its product in more than 4,000 Walmart stores.
— Times Staff