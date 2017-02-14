OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The conglomerate investor Warren Buffett leads is expected to file an update on its stock portfolio.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is expected to file a quarterly update on Tuesday listing the U.S. stocks it held at the end of the year.
Investors like to look at Berkshire's investments for ideas because of Buffett's remarkably successful track record.
Buffett said in an interview last month that he had invested $12 billion in stocks since the presidential election in November.
Buffett surprised many people last fall by disclosing new investments in several major airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Continental.
Berkshire holds major investments in Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo and other companies. And the Omaha, Nebraska-based company owns more than 90 subsidiaries, including insurance, furniture, utility and jewelry firms.