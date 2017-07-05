KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Crews at Kansas City International Airport have restored water service to one of its terminals, a day after a water main break prompted travelers to rely on shuttles to go to another terminal to use restrooms.

Officials say the 12-inch pipe failed Tuesday afternoon, forcing crews to shut off water to the airport's Terminal B. Portable toilets were brought in. Water service was restored shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Airlines that use Terminal B include Southwest Airlines, Delta and Alaska. Flights were unaffected by the water disruption.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags