KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Crews at Kansas City International Airport have restored water service to one of its terminals, a day after a water main break prompted travelers to rely on shuttles to go to another terminal to use restrooms.
Officials say the 12-inch pipe failed Tuesday afternoon, forcing crews to shut off water to the airport's Terminal B. Portable toilets were brought in. Water service was restored shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Airlines that use Terminal B include Southwest Airlines, Delta and Alaska. Flights were unaffected by the water disruption.