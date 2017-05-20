DETROIT (AP) — A week devoted to Motor City-style entrepreneurship kicks off Monday in Detroit.

Events that are part of Detroit Startup Week run through Friday. It's free and offers a chance for entrepreneurs to learn and network.

The opening session takes place Monday morning at the Masonic Temple, where the event is based. Chase for Business is a sponsor. Jill Ford, head of innovation and entrepreneurship for the city of Detroit, will give a "State of Detroit Entrepreneurship" address.

The first Detroit Startup Week took place last year. Details about this year's events are posted online.

