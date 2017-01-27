NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 23-Jan. 27.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Air Products & Chems .95 from .86

Allete Inc .535 from .52

Applied Industrial Tech .29 from .28

Black Hills Corp .445 from .42

Blue Hills Bancorp .05 from .03

California Water Svc .18 from .1725

Charter Financial Corp .06 from .055

Chevron Corp 1.08 from 1.07

Columbia Banking Sys .22 from .20

Comcast Corp Cl A .315 from .275

CrossAmerica .6125 from .6075

DST Systems Inc Del .35 from .33

Delek Logistics Partners LP .68 from .655

Dominion Resources .755 from .70

Fidelity National .29 from .26

First Commonwealth Fin .08 from .07

First Defiance Finl .25 from .22

First Hawaiian Inc .22 from .20

First Horizon National .09 from .07

First South Bancorp .035 from .03

Gallagher & Arthur J .39 from .38

Gaslog Partners LP .49 from .478

Green Plains Partners LP .43 from .42

HP Inc .1327 from .124

Hanesbrands Inc .15 from .11

Heritage Commerce .10 from .09

Holly Energy Prtnr LP .6075 from .595

Home Bancorp .13 from .12

Hubbell Corp .70 from .63

Hunt JB Transport .23 from .22

Kimberly Clark .97 from .92

Landmark Infrastructure .35 from .3325

Magellan Midstream Prtnrs .855 from .8375

Markettaxess Hldgs .33 from .26

Marine Products .07 from .06

Mid Penn Bancorp .13 from .12

National Instruments Corp .21 from .20

National Security Group .05 from .045

Nexstar Media Group Cl A .30 from .24

Orrstown Financial Services .10 from .09

Peoples Bancorp Ohio .20 from .17

Popular Inc .25 from .15

Praxair Inc .7875 from .75

Prosperity Bcshs .34 from .30

Provident Finl Services .19 from .18

Rollins Inc .115 from .10

S&T Bancorp Inc .20 from .19

SI Financial Group .05 from .04

SJW Corp .2175 from .2025

Schwab Charles Corp .08 from .07

South State Corp .33 from .32

Spectrum Brands Hldgs .42 from .38

Sprague Resources LP .5775 from .5025

Standard and Poors Global .41 from .36

Sunoco Logistics Prtnr LP .52 from .51

Tallgrass Energy GP LP .2775 from .2625

Tallgrass Energy Prtnr LP .815 from .795

Teradyne Inc .07 from .06

Timberland Bancorp .11 from .09

Unitil Corp .36 from .355

Welltower Inc .87 from .86

g- Canadian funds

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Alliance Data Systems .52

American River Bkshs .05

Noble Midstream Prtnr LP .433

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS ANNOUNCED

Comcast Cl A 2 for 1 split

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

DryShips Inc 1 for 8 reverse split

Real Goods Solar Inc Cl A 1 for 30 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

AEP Industries Inc - Berry Plastics Group (765M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Cover All Technology Inc

Keane Group Inc

Varian Medical Systems Inc when issued

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

AnaptysBio Inc

Jounce Therapeutics Inc

ObsEva SA

Visterra Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Intralinks Holdings Inc

PS Business Parks Inc pfd S

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Federal Mogul Holdings

Macrocure Ltd

Lake Sunapee Bank Group

Spanish Broadcasting Systems Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Liberty Media Corp ser A Liberty Media to

Liberty Media Corp ser A Liberty Formula One

Liberty Media Corp ser C Liberty Media to

Liberty Media Corp ser C Liberty Formula One

