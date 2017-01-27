NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 23-Jan. 27.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Air Products & Chems .95 from .86
Allete Inc .535 from .52
Applied Industrial Tech .29 from .28
Black Hills Corp .445 from .42
Blue Hills Bancorp .05 from .03
California Water Svc .18 from .1725
Charter Financial Corp .06 from .055
Chevron Corp 1.08 from 1.07
Columbia Banking Sys .22 from .20
Comcast Corp Cl A .315 from .275
CrossAmerica .6125 from .6075
DST Systems Inc Del .35 from .33
Delek Logistics Partners LP .68 from .655
Dominion Resources .755 from .70
Fidelity National .29 from .26
First Commonwealth Fin .08 from .07
First Defiance Finl .25 from .22
First Hawaiian Inc .22 from .20
First Horizon National .09 from .07
First South Bancorp .035 from .03
Gallagher & Arthur J .39 from .38
Gaslog Partners LP .49 from .478
Green Plains Partners LP .43 from .42
HP Inc .1327 from .124
Hanesbrands Inc .15 from .11
Heritage Commerce .10 from .09
Holly Energy Prtnr LP .6075 from .595
Home Bancorp .13 from .12
Hubbell Corp .70 from .63
Hunt JB Transport .23 from .22
Kimberly Clark .97 from .92
Landmark Infrastructure .35 from .3325
Magellan Midstream Prtnrs .855 from .8375
Markettaxess Hldgs .33 from .26
Marine Products .07 from .06
Mid Penn Bancorp .13 from .12
National Instruments Corp .21 from .20
National Security Group .05 from .045
Nexstar Media Group Cl A .30 from .24
Orrstown Financial Services .10 from .09
Peoples Bancorp Ohio .20 from .17
Popular Inc .25 from .15
Praxair Inc .7875 from .75
Prosperity Bcshs .34 from .30
Provident Finl Services .19 from .18
Rollins Inc .115 from .10
S&T Bancorp Inc .20 from .19
SI Financial Group .05 from .04
SJW Corp .2175 from .2025
Schwab Charles Corp .08 from .07
South State Corp .33 from .32
Spectrum Brands Hldgs .42 from .38
Sprague Resources LP .5775 from .5025
Standard and Poors Global .41 from .36
Sunoco Logistics Prtnr LP .52 from .51
Tallgrass Energy GP LP .2775 from .2625
Tallgrass Energy Prtnr LP .815 from .795
Teradyne Inc .07 from .06
Timberland Bancorp .11 from .09
Unitil Corp .36 from .355
Welltower Inc .87 from .86
g- Canadian funds
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Alliance Data Systems .52
American River Bkshs .05
Noble Midstream Prtnr LP .433
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS ANNOUNCED
Comcast Cl A 2 for 1 split
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
DryShips Inc 1 for 8 reverse split
Real Goods Solar Inc Cl A 1 for 30 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
AEP Industries Inc - Berry Plastics Group (765M)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Cover All Technology Inc
Keane Group Inc
Varian Medical Systems Inc when issued
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
AnaptysBio Inc
Jounce Therapeutics Inc
ObsEva SA
Visterra Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Intralinks Holdings Inc
PS Business Parks Inc pfd S
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Federal Mogul Holdings
Macrocure Ltd
Lake Sunapee Bank Group
Spanish Broadcasting Systems Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Liberty Media Corp ser A Liberty Media to
Liberty Media Corp ser A Liberty Formula One
Liberty Media Corp ser C Liberty Media to
Liberty Media Corp ser C Liberty Formula One