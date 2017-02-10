NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 6-Feb. 10.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
3M Co 1.175 from 1.11
Activion Blizzard .30 from .26
Alaska Air Group .30 from .275
Archer Daniels Midland Co .32 from .30
Atmos Energy Corp .45 from .42
Avista Corp .3575 from .3425
Barrett Business Svc .25 from .22
Bemis Inc .30 vs .29
Borgwarner Inc .14 from .13
CSX Corp .18 from .17
Carlisle Companies .35 from .30
Dr Pepper Snapple Gr .58 from .53
Dunkin Brands Group .3225 from .30
Evolution Petroleum .07 from .05
Firstservice Corp .1225 from .11
Forrester Research .19 from .18
Gilead Sciences .52 from .47
Grace W.R. & Co .21 from .17
Guaranty Bancorp .125 from .115
Hasbro Inc .57 from .51
Highwoods Properties .44 from .425
Interpublic Group .18 from .15
Lake Shore Bancorp .08 from .07
Midland States Bancorp .20 from .18
NTE Energy Co .825 from .73
Nelnet Cl A .14 from .12
Primerica Inc .19 from .17
Sabre Corp .14 from .13
Skywest Inc .08 from .05
Snap-On .71 from .61
Spectra Energy Prtnrs LP .68875 from .67625
Suncor Energy .32 vs .29
United Parcel Service Cl B .83 from .78
Validus Holdings Ltd .38 from .35
Viper Energy Prtnrs LP .258 from .228
Western Union .175 from .16
Will Towers Watson .53 from .48
g- Canadian funds
REDUCED DIVIDEND
Columbia Property Tr .20 from .30
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Genpact Ltd .24
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Biopharmaceuticals Inc 1 for 5 reverse split
Renren Inc 1 for 5 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Lifelock Inc - Symantec Corp (2.3B)
Team Health Holdings Inc - Blackstone Capital Partners VII LP (6.1B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP
Morgan Stanley pfd K
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Icahn Enterprises LP rights
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Alliancebernstein Income Fund
Emergent Capital Inc
Team Health Holdings Inc
NASDAQ Global AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
com.Score Inc
Hospitality Propertied Trust 7.125pc pfd D