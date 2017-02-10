NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 6-Feb. 10.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

3M Co 1.175 from 1.11

Activion Blizzard .30 from .26

Alaska Air Group .30 from .275

Archer Daniels Midland Co .32 from .30

Atmos Energy Corp .45 from .42

Avista Corp .3575 from .3425

Barrett Business Svc .25 from .22

Bemis Inc .30 vs .29

Borgwarner Inc .14 from .13

CSX Corp .18 from .17

Carlisle Companies .35 from .30

Dr Pepper Snapple Gr .58 from .53

Dunkin Brands Group .3225 from .30

Evolution Petroleum .07 from .05

Firstservice Corp .1225 from .11

Forrester Research .19 from .18

Gilead Sciences .52 from .47

Grace W.R. & Co .21 from .17

Guaranty Bancorp .125 from .115

Hasbro Inc .57 from .51

Highwoods Properties .44 from .425

Interpublic Group .18 from .15

Lake Shore Bancorp .08 from .07

Midland States Bancorp .20 from .18

NTE Energy Co .825 from .73

Nelnet Cl A .14 from .12

Primerica Inc .19 from .17

Sabre Corp .14 from .13

Skywest Inc .08 from .05

Snap-On .71 from .61

Spectra Energy Prtnrs LP .68875 from .67625

Suncor Energy .32 vs .29

United Parcel Service Cl B .83 from .78

Validus Holdings Ltd .38 from .35

Viper Energy Prtnrs LP .258 from .228

Western Union .175 from .16

Will Towers Watson .53 from .48

g- Canadian funds

REDUCED DIVIDEND

Columbia Property Tr .20 from .30

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Genpact Ltd .24

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Biopharmaceuticals Inc 1 for 5 reverse split

Renren Inc 1 for 5 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Lifelock Inc - Symantec Corp (2.3B)

Team Health Holdings Inc - Blackstone Capital Partners VII LP (6.1B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP

Morgan Stanley pfd K

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Icahn Enterprises LP rights

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Alliancebernstein Income Fund

Emergent Capital Inc

Team Health Holdings Inc

NASDAQ Global AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

com.Score Inc

Hospitality Propertied Trust 7.125pc pfd D

