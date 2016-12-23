NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
8point3 Energy Partners .2490 from .2406
Amgen Inc 1.15 from 1.00
Andersons Inc .16 from .155
Boston Properties .75 from .65
Camden National Corp .23 from .20
Choice Hotels International .215 from .205
Ensign Group Inc (The) .0425 from .04
Fifth Third Bancorp .14 from .13
Guaranty Federal .10 from .08
Investar Holding .0121 from .11
MSC Industrial Direct .45 from .43
Moodys Corp .38 from .37
Norwood Financial .32 from .31
Parke Bancorp .10 from .08
Preferred Bank .18 from .15
Waterstone Financial MD .12 from .08
g- Canadian funds
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Yum Brands Inc n .30
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Novelion Therapeutics Inc 1 for 5 reverse split
Porter Bancorp Inc 1 for 5 reverse split
ServisFirst Bancshares 2 for 1 split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Carmike Cinemas Inc - AMC Entertainment Holdings(1.2B)
Tubemogul Inc - Adobe Systems Inc(540M)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Key Energy Services Inc
Keycorp Pfd I
Yatra Online Ord
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
BBX Capital Corp
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
PSAV Inc
Western Asset Worldwide Income
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd
Erickson Inc