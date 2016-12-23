NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

8point3 Energy Partners .2490 from .2406

Amgen Inc 1.15 from 1.00

Andersons Inc .16 from .155

Boston Properties .75 from .65

Camden National Corp .23 from .20

Choice Hotels International .215 from .205

Ensign Group Inc (The) .0425 from .04

Fifth Third Bancorp .14 from .13

Guaranty Federal .10 from .08

Investar Holding .0121 from .11

MSC Industrial Direct .45 from .43

Moodys Corp .38 from .37

Norwood Financial .32 from .31

Parke Bancorp .10 from .08

Preferred Bank .18 from .15

Waterstone Financial MD .12 from .08

g- Canadian funds

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Yum Brands Inc n .30

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Novelion Therapeutics Inc 1 for 5 reverse split

Porter Bancorp Inc 1 for 5 reverse split

ServisFirst Bancshares 2 for 1 split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Carmike Cinemas Inc - AMC Entertainment Holdings(1.2B)

Tubemogul Inc - Adobe Systems Inc(540M)

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Key Energy Services Inc

Keycorp Pfd I

Yatra Online Ord

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

BBX Capital Corp

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

PSAV Inc

Western Asset Worldwide Income

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd

Erickson Inc

Tags