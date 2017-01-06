NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 2-Dec. 6.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Alamo Group Inc .10 from .09
Bank of the Ozarks .17 from .16
Centerpoint Energy .2675 from .2575
Enbridge Inc .583 from .53
Enterprise Products .41 from .405
Moelis & Co .37 from .32
Synnex Corp .25 from .20
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
CTI Biopharma Corp 10 for 10 reverse split
Gevo Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
Hilton Wrldwide Hldg 1 for 3 reverse split
Integrea LifeScien 2 for 1 split
Interpace Diagnostic Group 1 for 10 reverse split
Lpath Inc 1 for 5.5 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
American Capital Ltd - Ares Capital Corp(3.4B)
St. Jude Medical Inc - Abbott Laboratories (2.5B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Aspen Insurance Holdings 7.4pc pfd A
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Evogene Ltd (from NYSE)
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Empire District Electric Company
Xerox Corp when issued
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
PGT Innovations Inc
Puma Biotechnology Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Drew Industies Inc to
LCI Industries
Flamel Technologies to
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
L-3 Communications Corp to
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
L-3 Technologies Inc
JMU Wowo Limited to
JMU Limited
Lpath Inc to
Apollo Endosurgery Inc
Lucas Energy Inc to
Camber Energy Inc
Newcastle Investment Corp to
Drive Shack Inc
Newcastle Investment Corp 9.75pc pfd B to
Drive Shack Inc 9.75pc pfd B
Newcastle Investment Corp 8.05pc pfd C to
Drive Shack Inc 8.05pc pfd C
Newcastle Investment Corp 8.375pc pfd D to
Drive Shack Inc 8.375pc pfd D
Restoration Hardware Holdings to
RH
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp to
American Outdoor Brands Corp