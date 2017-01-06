NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 2-Dec. 6.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Alamo Group Inc .10 from .09

Bank of the Ozarks .17 from .16

Centerpoint Energy .2675 from .2575

Enbridge Inc .583 from .53

Enterprise Products .41 from .405

Moelis & Co .37 from .32

Synnex Corp .25 from .20

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

CTI Biopharma Corp 10 for 10 reverse split

Gevo Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

Hilton Wrldwide Hldg 1 for 3 reverse split

Integrea LifeScien 2 for 1 split

Interpace Diagnostic Group 1 for 10 reverse split

Lpath Inc 1 for 5.5 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

American Capital Ltd - Ares Capital Corp(3.4B)

St. Jude Medical Inc - Abbott Laboratories (2.5B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Aspen Insurance Holdings 7.4pc pfd A

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Evogene Ltd (from NYSE)

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Empire District Electric Company

Xerox Corp when issued

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

PGT Innovations Inc

Puma Biotechnology Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Drew Industies Inc to

LCI Industries

Flamel Technologies to

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

L-3 Communications Corp to

L-3 Technologies Inc

JMU Wowo Limited to

JMU Limited

Lpath Inc to

Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Lucas Energy Inc to

Camber Energy Inc

Newcastle Investment Corp to

Drive Shack Inc

Newcastle Investment Corp 9.75pc pfd B to

Drive Shack Inc 9.75pc pfd B

Newcastle Investment Corp 8.05pc pfd C to

Drive Shack Inc 8.05pc pfd C

Newcastle Investment Corp 8.375pc pfd D to

Drive Shack Inc 8.375pc pfd D

Restoration Hardware Holdings to

RH

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp to

American Outdoor Brands Corp

