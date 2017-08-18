NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Aug. 14-Aug. 18.
|Increased Dividends
Atrion Corp 1.20 from 1.05
Community Bank Systems .34 from .32
Dillards Inc .10 from .07
First American Finl .38 from .34
Investors Title Co .40 from .35
Kansas City Southern .36 from .33
Pinnacle Foods Inc .325 from .285
SS&C Tech Holdings .07 from .0625
United Bancorp Ohio .12 from .11
UnitedHealth Group .75 from .625
g- Canadian funds
Other corporate news and listings:
|Stock Splits This Week
RMG Networks Holdings Corp 1 for 4 reverse split
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Chicken Soup of the Soul Entertainment
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NYSE
Affiliated Managers Group 6.375pc
Kilroy Realty Corp 6.375pc series H
Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC
|Corporate Name Changes
Black Diamond Inc to Clarus Corp
Jaguar Animal Health Inc to Jaguar Health