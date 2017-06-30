NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 26-Jun. 30.

Increased Dividends

8Point3 Energy Partners LP .2642 from .2565

CVB Financial Corp .14 from .13

Darden Restaurants .63 from .56

First Bancorp ME .24 from .23

General Mills .49 from .48

Greenbrier Companies .22 vs .21

PC-Tel Inc .055 from .05

Pathfinder Bancorp .0525 from .05

Preferred Bank .20 from .18

Worthington Industries .21 from .20

Initial Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT .375

Other corporate news and listings:

Acquisitions and Mergers

Minimum value $100 million

CST Brands Inc - Circle K Stores Inc (4.4B)

PrivateBancorp Inc - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (5B)

TRC Companies Inc - New Mountain Capital LLC (555M)

New Stock Listings

NYSE

Blue Apron Holdings Inc

American Tower Corp 5.25pc pfd A

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets

Akcea Therapeutics Inc

Aileron Therapeutics Inc

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eastern Virginia Bancshares

Mersana Therapeutics Inc

Stocks Removed from Trading

NYSE

AES Trust III 6.75pc pfd C

CST Brands Inc

Corporate Office Properties Trust pfd L

Tintri Inc

NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets

Fenix Parts Inc

Corporate Name Changes

Capitol Acquisition Cp III to Cision Ltd

Capitol Acquisition Cp III warrants to Cision Lte warrants

Dataram Corp to US Gold Corp

Lion Biotechnologies Inc to Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

