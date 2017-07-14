NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 10-Jul. 14.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Antero Midstream Partners LP .32 from .28
Brinks Co .15 from .10
Home Federal Bancorp .12 from .09
National Retail Properties .475 from .455
Occidental Petroleum .77 from .76
Omega Healthcare .64 from .63
Paychex Inc .50 from .46
Walgreen Boots Alliance .40 from .375
g- CANADIAN FUNDS
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Frontier Communications Cp 1 for 15 reverse split
Marten Transport Ltd 5 for 3 split
Novogen Ltd ADS 1 for 4 reverse split
Peregrine Pharmaceutical Inc 1 for 7 reverse split
Sphere 3D Corp 1 for 25 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Kate Spade & Company - Coach Inc (2.4B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
JBG Smith Properties when issued
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust 8pc pfd B
Vornado Realty Trust when issued
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Tyson Foods 4.75pc units
World Point Terminals LP
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Oxford Lane Capital Corp 8.125pc pfd
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 to Exela Technologies Inc
Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 warrants to Exela Technologies Inc warrants
Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 units to Exela Technologies Inc units