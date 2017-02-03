NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 30-Feb. 3.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
A-Mark Precious Metals .08 from .07
Amdocs Ltd Ord .22 from .195
Amphenol Corp .16 from .14
Apartment Investment .36 from .33
Avalonbay Communities 1.42 from 1.35
Booz Allen Hamilton .17 from .15
Brookfield Infrastr .435 from .39
Brookfield Infrastr Prtnr LP .435 from .39
Brookfield Renewable .4675 from .445
CSG Systems Intl .1975 from .185
Cincinnati Financial .50 from .48
ConocoPhillips .265 from .25
Exelon Corp .3275 from .318
First Business Finl .13 from .12
Firstcast Inc .19 from .18
GATX Corp .42 from .40
German American Bncp .19 from .18
Harley Davidson Inc .365 from .35
Houlihan Lokey Inc .20 from .17
Kinsale Capital Grp .06 from .05
Macatawa Bank Corp .04 from .03
Mobile Mini Inc .227 from .206
Neenah Paper Inc .37 from .32
Nisource Inc .175 from .165
PPL Corp .395 from .3775
Parker Hannifin .66 from .63
Power Integrations .14 from .13
Simon Property Grp 1.75 from 1.65
Sotherly Hotels .10 from .095M
Sound Financial Bncp .10 from .075
Standard Motor Products .19 from .17
Tower International .11 from .10
USD Partners LP .33 from .3225
US Lime & Minerals .135 from .125
VTTI Energy Prtns LP .3360 frm .3281
WVS Financial .06 from .04
Westlake Chemical Partners LP .3450 from .3353
Western Refining Logistics .4375 from .4225
Xylem Inc .18 from .155
g- Canadian funds
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Artisan Ptrs Asset Mgmt .36
Initial Dividends
Old Dominion Freight .10
Piper Jaffray Companies .3125
Tenneco Inc .25
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
American Farmland Company - Farmland Partners Inc (400M)
Apollo Education Group Inc - Apollo Management VIII LP (1.1B)
Applied Micro Circuits Corp - MACOM Technology (770M)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Invitation Homes Inc
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Tr 7.2pc pfd C
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc 8pc pfd A
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Laureate Education Inc
Ramaco Resources Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
First Republic Bank 6.7pc pfd A
Varian Medical Systems when issued
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Biogen Inc when issued
Citrix Systems when issued
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
General Growth Properties to
GGP Inc
General Growth Properties 6.375pc pfd A to
GGP Inc 6.375pc A
Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrence Inc to
Ulta Beauty Inc