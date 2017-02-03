NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 30-Feb. 3.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

A-Mark Precious Metals .08 from .07

Amdocs Ltd Ord .22 from .195

Amphenol Corp .16 from .14

Apartment Investment .36 from .33

Avalonbay Communities 1.42 from 1.35

Booz Allen Hamilton .17 from .15

Brookfield Infrastr .435 from .39

Brookfield Infrastr Prtnr LP .435 from .39

Brookfield Renewable .4675 from .445

CSG Systems Intl .1975 from .185

Cincinnati Financial .50 from .48

ConocoPhillips .265 from .25

Exelon Corp .3275 from .318

First Business Finl .13 from .12

Firstcast Inc .19 from .18

GATX Corp .42 from .40

German American Bncp .19 from .18

Harley Davidson Inc .365 from .35

Houlihan Lokey Inc .20 from .17

Kinsale Capital Grp .06 from .05

Macatawa Bank Corp .04 from .03

Mobile Mini Inc .227 from .206

Neenah Paper Inc .37 from .32

Nisource Inc .175 from .165

PPL Corp .395 from .3775

Parker Hannifin .66 from .63

Power Integrations .14 from .13

Simon Property Grp 1.75 from 1.65

Sotherly Hotels .10 from .095M

Sound Financial Bncp .10 from .075

Standard Motor Products .19 from .17

Tower International .11 from .10

USD Partners LP .33 from .3225

US Lime & Minerals .135 from .125

VTTI Energy Prtns LP .3360 frm .3281

WVS Financial .06 from .04

Westlake Chemical Partners LP .3450 from .3353

Western Refining Logistics .4375 from .4225

Xylem Inc .18 from .155

g- Canadian funds

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Artisan Ptrs Asset Mgmt .36

Initial Dividends

Old Dominion Freight .10

Piper Jaffray Companies .3125

Tenneco Inc .25

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

American Farmland Company - Farmland Partners Inc (400M)

Apollo Education Group Inc - Apollo Management VIII LP (1.1B)

Applied Micro Circuits Corp - MACOM Technology (770M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Invitation Homes Inc

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Tr 7.2pc pfd C

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc 8pc pfd A

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Laureate Education Inc

Ramaco Resources Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

First Republic Bank 6.7pc pfd A

Varian Medical Systems when issued

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Biogen Inc when issued

Citrix Systems when issued

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

General Growth Properties to

GGP Inc

General Growth Properties 6.375pc pfd A to

GGP Inc 6.375pc A

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrence Inc to

Ulta Beauty Inc

