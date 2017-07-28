NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 24-Jul. 28.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

BB&T Corp .33 from .30

CrossAmerica Partner LP .6225 from .6175

Delek Logistics Partners .705 from .69

El Paso Electric Co .335 from .31

Energy Transfer Prtnrs .55 from .52

Gaming and Leisure Prop .63 from .62

Hexcel Corp .125 from .11

Holly Energy Partners LP .6325 from .62

Home Bancshares Inc .11 from .09

Interface Inc .065 from .06

Landstar System Inc .10 from .09

MBT Financial Corp .06 from .05

Maxim Integrated Products .36 from .35

Moelis & Co .37 from .32

Oneok Inc .745 from .615

Orrstown Financial Svc .10 from .09

Papa Johns Intl .225 from .20

Petmeds Express .20 from .18

Principal Financial Grp .47 from .46

Provident Financial Svc .20 from .19

Reinsurance Group .50 from .41

Sotherly Hotels Inc .11 from .105

Southern Missouri Bncp .11 from .10

Synchrony Financial .15 from .13

Westwood Holdings .62 from .57

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son 2.00

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Eagle Financial Services .22

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Bridgeline Digital 1 for 5 reverse split

Diana Containerships Inc 1 for 6 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Reynolds American Inc - British American Tobacco PLC (49B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

RE Finance Trust Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Redfin Corp

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Public Storage 5.9pc pfd S

Validus Holdings Ltd

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Innocoll Holdings plc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Harmony Merger Corp to NextDecade Corp

Harmony Merger Corp warrants to NextDecade Corp warrants

Nivalis Therapeutics Inc to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc

