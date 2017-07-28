NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 24-Jul. 28.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
BB&T Corp .33 from .30
CrossAmerica Partner LP .6225 from .6175
Delek Logistics Partners .705 from .69
El Paso Electric Co .335 from .31
Energy Transfer Prtnrs .55 from .52
Gaming and Leisure Prop .63 from .62
Hexcel Corp .125 from .11
Holly Energy Partners LP .6325 from .62
Home Bancshares Inc .11 from .09
Interface Inc .065 from .06
Landstar System Inc .10 from .09
MBT Financial Corp .06 from .05
Maxim Integrated Products .36 from .35
Moelis & Co .37 from .32
Oneok Inc .745 from .615
Orrstown Financial Svc .10 from .09
Papa Johns Intl .225 from .20
Petmeds Express .20 from .18
Principal Financial Grp .47 from .46
Provident Financial Svc .20 from .19
Reinsurance Group .50 from .41
Sotherly Hotels Inc .11 from .105
Southern Missouri Bncp .11 from .10
Synchrony Financial .15 from .13
Westwood Holdings .62 from .57
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
John B. Sanfilippo & Son 2.00
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Eagle Financial Services .22
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Bridgeline Digital 1 for 5 reverse split
Diana Containerships Inc 1 for 6 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Reynolds American Inc - British American Tobacco PLC (49B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
RE Finance Trust Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Redfin Corp
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Public Storage 5.9pc pfd S
Validus Holdings Ltd
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Innocoll Holdings plc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Harmony Merger Corp to NextDecade Corp
Harmony Merger Corp warrants to NextDecade Corp warrants
Nivalis Therapeutics Inc to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc