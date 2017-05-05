NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends May. 1-May. 5.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
American Campus Commun .44 from .42
Arbor Realty Trust .18 from .17
Artesian Resources .2317 from .2283
BWX Tech .11 from .09
Baxter Intl .16 from .13
Clearone Inc .07 from .05
Cobot Oil & Gas .05 from .02
Cogent Commun .44 from .40
Cognex Corp .085 from .075
Community Healthcare Tr .39 from .3875
DCT Industrial Tr .31 from .29
Easterly Government .25 from .24
ECA Marcellus Tr 1 .086 from .074
Enbridge Inc .61 from .583
Expeditors International .42 from .40
First Merchants .18 from .15
Hyster Yale Materials .39 from .295
Insperity Inc .30 from .25
Jones Lang .35 from .31
Macquarie Infrastruc 1.32 from 1.31
Mainsource Financial Grp .17 from .16
Manhattan Bridge Capital .1025 from .10
ManpowerGroup .93 from .86
Marriot International Cl A .33 from .30
National Bank Holdings .09 from .07
PBF Logistics LP .46 from .45
Pepsico Inc .8050 from .7525
RLI Corp .21 from .20
Regal Beloit .26 from .24
Southside Bancshares .28 from .25
Spectra Energy .70125 from .68875
Summit Hotel Properties .17 from .1625
Systemax Inc .10 from .05
Tetra Tech Inc .10 from .09
Transact Tech Inc .09 from .08
Trinity Industries .13 from .11
VSE Corp .07 from .06
Western Refining Logistics .4525 from .38
Reduced Dividends
Cypress Energy Partners LP .21 from .41
Energy Transfer Prtnrs LP .535 from 1.055
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Affiliated Managers Grp .20
Allergan PLC .70
Cognizant Tech .15
Invitation Homes .06
Kimbell Royalty Part LP .23
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Anthera Pharmaceuticals 1 for 8 reverse split
Rubicon Technology 1 for 10 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Isle of Capri Casinos (1.7B)
Universal American Corp (600M)
Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (2.5B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Carvana Co Class A
Clouders Inc
Emerald Expostion Events
Energy Transfer Partrs LP
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Technipfmc PLC
Zymeworks Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Altimmune Inc
Ovid Therapeutics Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
KLR Energy Acquisition Corp to
Rosehill Resources Cl A
KLR Energy Acquisition Corp units to
Rosehill Resources Cl A units
KLR Energy Acquisition Corp Cl A warrants
Rosehill Resources Cl A warrants