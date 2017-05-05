NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends May. 1-May. 5.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

American Campus Commun .44 from .42

Arbor Realty Trust .18 from .17

Artesian Resources .2317 from .2283

BWX Tech .11 from .09

Baxter Intl .16 from .13

Clearone Inc .07 from .05

Cobot Oil & Gas .05 from .02

Cogent Commun .44 from .40

Cognex Corp .085 from .075

Community Healthcare Tr .39 from .3875

DCT Industrial Tr .31 from .29

Easterly Government .25 from .24

ECA Marcellus Tr 1 .086 from .074

Enbridge Inc .61 from .583

Expeditors International .42 from .40

First Merchants .18 from .15

Hyster Yale Materials .39 from .295

Insperity Inc .30 from .25

Jones Lang .35 from .31

Macquarie Infrastruc 1.32 from 1.31

Mainsource Financial Grp .17 from .16

Manhattan Bridge Capital .1025 from .10

ManpowerGroup .93 from .86

Marriot International Cl A .33 from .30

National Bank Holdings .09 from .07

PBF Logistics LP .46 from .45

Pepsico Inc .8050 from .7525

RLI Corp .21 from .20

Regal Beloit .26 from .24

Southside Bancshares .28 from .25

Spectra Energy .70125 from .68875

Summit Hotel Properties .17 from .1625

Systemax Inc .10 from .05

Tetra Tech Inc .10 from .09

Transact Tech Inc .09 from .08

Trinity Industries .13 from .11

VSE Corp .07 from .06

Western Refining Logistics .4525 from .38

Reduced Dividends

Cypress Energy Partners LP .21 from .41

Energy Transfer Prtnrs LP .535 from 1.055

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Affiliated Managers Grp .20

Allergan PLC .70

Cognizant Tech .15

Invitation Homes .06

Kimbell Royalty Part LP .23

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Anthera Pharmaceuticals 1 for 8 reverse split

Rubicon Technology 1 for 10 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Isle of Capri Casinos (1.7B)

Universal American Corp (600M)

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (2.5B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Carvana Co Class A

Clouders Inc

Emerald Expostion Events

Energy Transfer Partrs LP

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

Technipfmc PLC

Zymeworks Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Altimmune Inc

Ovid Therapeutics Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

KLR Energy Acquisition Corp to

Rosehill Resources Cl A

KLR Energy Acquisition Corp units to

Rosehill Resources Cl A units

KLR Energy Acquisition Corp Cl A warrants

Rosehill Resources Cl A warrants

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags