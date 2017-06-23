NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 19-Jun. 23.

Increased Dividends

Ennis Inc .20 from .175

HopFed Bancorp .05 from .04

Investar Holding Corp .022 from .02

Kroger Co .125 from .12

Medtronic PLC .46 from .43

Oracle Corp .19 from .15

Trinseo SA .36 from .30

Initial Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares .13

Special Dividends

Gyrodyne LLC 1.00

g- Canadian funds

Other corporate news and listings:

Stock Splits This Week

Arena Pharmaceuticals 1 for 10 reverse split

Cel-Sci Corp 1 for 25 reverse split

Cobalt Intl Energy 1 for 15 reverse split

DryShips 1 for 5 reverse split

Spark Energy Cl A 2 for 1 split

TOP Ships Inc 1 for 15 split

Waste Connections Inc 3 for 2 split

Wipro Ltd 2 for 1 split

New Stock Listings

NYSE

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Altice USA Inc

Luxotica Group

Safety Income and Growth Inc

NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets

Span America Medical System Inc

Oxford Lane Capital 6.75pc pfd 2024

Stocks Removed from Trading

NYSE

Zions Bancorp pfd F

NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets

MOCON Inc

PrivaeBancorp Inc Capital Trust IV pfd

Corporate Name Changes

Yahoo Inc to Altaba Inc

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags