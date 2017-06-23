NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 19-Jun. 23.
Increased Dividends
Ennis Inc .20 from .175
HopFed Bancorp .05 from .04
Investar Holding Corp .022 from .02
Kroger Co .125 from .12
Medtronic PLC .46 from .43
Oracle Corp .19 from .15
Trinseo SA .36 from .30
Initial Dividends
Guaranty Bancshares .13
Special Dividends
Gyrodyne LLC 1.00
g- Canadian funds
Other corporate news and listings:
Stock Splits This Week
Arena Pharmaceuticals 1 for 10 reverse split
Cel-Sci Corp 1 for 25 reverse split
Cobalt Intl Energy 1 for 15 reverse split
DryShips 1 for 5 reverse split
Spark Energy Cl A 2 for 1 split
TOP Ships Inc 1 for 15 split
Waste Connections Inc 3 for 2 split
Wipro Ltd 2 for 1 split
New Stock Listings
NYSE
Altice USA Inc
Luxotica Group
Safety Income and Growth Inc
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
Span America Medical System Inc
Oxford Lane Capital 6.75pc pfd 2024
Stocks Removed from Trading
NYSE
Zions Bancorp pfd F
NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
MOCON Inc
PrivaeBancorp Inc Capital Trust IV pfd
Corporate Name Changes
Yahoo Inc to Altaba Inc