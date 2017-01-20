NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 16-Jan. 20
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Alexanders Inc 4.25 from 4.00
Bear State Financial .03 from .025
Boston Private Finl .11 from .10
CMS Energy Corp .3325 from .31
Capital Product Partners .08 from .075
Consolidated Edison .69 from .67
EPR Properties .34 from .32
EQT Midstream Prtnr LP .85 from .815
Fastenal Co .32 from .30
First Community Corp .09 from .08
First Financial Bncp OH .17 from .16
First Interstate Bcsystem .24 from .22
HCI Group Inc .35 from .30
Heartland Financial USA .11 from .10
Kaiser Aluminum .50 from .45
Linear Technology .33 from .32
Mercantile Bank .18 from .17
One Gas Inc .42 from .35
Phillips 66 Prtnr .558 from .531
Shell Midstream Prtnr LP .277 from .22
Tesoro Logistics LP .91 from .875
Transmontaigne Prtnrs .71 from .70
Vornado Realty Tr .71 from .63
Washington Federal .15 from .14
Western Gas Equity Ptnrs .4625 from .433
Western Gas Ptnrs .86 from .83
g- Canadian funds
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Jacobs Engr Group .15
Special Dividends
Melco Crown Ent ADR 1.32
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
First Foundation 2 for 1 split
iSh Core S&P Small-Cap 2 for 1 split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Media General Inc - Nexstar Broadcasting Group (4.6B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Varex Imaging Corp when issued
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Citrix Systems Inc when issued
LogMein Inc when issued
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Cutwater Select Income Fund
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Leap Therapeutics Inc
Varex Imaging Corp when issued
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
China BAK Battery Inc to
CBAK Energy Technology Inc
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Cl A to
Nexstar Media Group Cl A