NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 16-Jan. 20

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Alexanders Inc 4.25 from 4.00

Bear State Financial .03 from .025

Boston Private Finl .11 from .10

CMS Energy Corp .3325 from .31

Capital Product Partners .08 from .075

Consolidated Edison .69 from .67

EPR Properties .34 from .32

EQT Midstream Prtnr LP .85 from .815

Fastenal Co .32 from .30

First Community Corp .09 from .08

First Financial Bncp OH .17 from .16

First Interstate Bcsystem .24 from .22

HCI Group Inc .35 from .30

Heartland Financial USA .11 from .10

Kaiser Aluminum .50 from .45

Linear Technology .33 from .32

Mercantile Bank .18 from .17

One Gas Inc .42 from .35

Phillips 66 Prtnr .558 from .531

Shell Midstream Prtnr LP .277 from .22

Tesoro Logistics LP .91 from .875

Transmontaigne Prtnrs .71 from .70

Vornado Realty Tr .71 from .63

Washington Federal .15 from .14

Western Gas Equity Ptnrs .4625 from .433

Western Gas Ptnrs .86 from .83

g- Canadian funds

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Jacobs Engr Group .15

Special Dividends

Melco Crown Ent ADR 1.32

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

First Foundation 2 for 1 split

iSh Core S&P Small-Cap 2 for 1 split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Media General Inc - Nexstar Broadcasting Group (4.6B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Varex Imaging Corp when issued

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Citrix Systems Inc when issued

LogMein Inc when issued

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Cutwater Select Income Fund

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Leap Therapeutics Inc

Varex Imaging Corp when issued

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

China BAK Battery Inc to

CBAK Energy Technology Inc

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Cl A to

Nexstar Media Group Cl A

