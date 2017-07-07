NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 3-Jul. 7.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Enterprise Products Partners .42 from .415
Highway Holdings Ltd .10 from .07
Matson Inc .20 from .19
Riverview Bancorp .0225 from .02
Tallgrass Energy Partners LP .925 from .835
Tallgrass Energy GP LP .3425 from .2875
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Bellatrix Exploration 1 for 5 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Alon USA Energy Inc - Delek US (464M)
Brookfield Canada Office Properties - Brookfield Property Part (5B)
CardConnect Corp - First Data (750M)
FairPoint Communications - Consolidated Communications (1.5B)
Oneok Partners L.P. - Oneok Inc (9.3B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Baker Hughes, a GE Company class A
Byline Bancorp Inc
Seaspan Corp 8.2pc pfd G
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
PennTex Midstream Partners LP
Sears Canada Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Alon USA Energy Inc
Baker Hughes Inc
Envision Healthcare Corp pfd
Oneok Partners LP