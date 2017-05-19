NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends May 15-May 19.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Carter Inc .37 from .33
Citi Trends Inc .08 from .06
Clipper Realty Inc .095 from .085
First Midwest Bancorp .10 from .09
Gabelli Equity Tr .15 from .14
Gentex Corp .10 from .09
Investors Title Co .35 from .20
Marsh & McLennan Cos .375 from .34
Monro Muffler Brake .18 from .17
Mosaic Co .15 from .105
Northrop Grumman 1.00 from .90
Republic Bancorp Inc Cl A .22 from .209
Stock Yards Bancorp .20 from .19
United Fire Group .28 from .25
WR Berkley Corp .14 from .13
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Stage Stores Inc .05 from .15
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Ball Corp 2 for 1 split
Rex Energy Corp 1 for 10 reverse split
Timmons Gold Corp 1 for 10 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $300 MILLION
Exar Corp - MaxLinear Inc (700M)
Invensense Inc - TDK Corp (1.3B)
Merchants Bancshares Inc (304M)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
China Rapid Finance Ltd
Gorman Rupp Co
HC2 Holdings Inc
Sibanye Gold Ltd rights
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
G1 Therapeutics Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
American Tower Corp 5.25pc pfd A
Invensense Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Argenx SE ADS
SLM Corp 6.97pc pfd series A
Synutra International Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Silver Wheaton Corp to
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
Timmons Gold Corp to
Alio Gold Inc