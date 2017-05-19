NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends May 15-May 19.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Carter Inc .37 from .33

Citi Trends Inc .08 from .06

Clipper Realty Inc .095 from .085

First Midwest Bancorp .10 from .09

Gabelli Equity Tr .15 from .14

Gentex Corp .10 from .09

Investors Title Co .35 from .20

Marsh & McLennan Cos .375 from .34

Monro Muffler Brake .18 from .17

Mosaic Co .15 from .105

Northrop Grumman 1.00 from .90

Republic Bancorp Inc Cl A .22 from .209

Stock Yards Bancorp .20 from .19

United Fire Group .28 from .25

WR Berkley Corp .14 from .13

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Stage Stores Inc .05 from .15

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Ball Corp 2 for 1 split

Rex Energy Corp 1 for 10 reverse split

Timmons Gold Corp 1 for 10 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $300 MILLION

Exar Corp - MaxLinear Inc (700M)

Invensense Inc - TDK Corp (1.3B)

Merchants Bancshares Inc (304M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

China Rapid Finance Ltd

Gorman Rupp Co

HC2 Holdings Inc

Sibanye Gold Ltd rights

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

G1 Therapeutics Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

American Tower Corp 5.25pc pfd A

Invensense Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Argenx SE ADS

SLM Corp 6.97pc pfd series A

Synutra International Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Silver Wheaton Corp to

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

Timmons Gold Corp to

Alio Gold Inc

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

