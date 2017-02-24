NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 20-Feb. 24.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Aetna Inc .50 from .25

Ares Management .28 from .20

Argo Group Intl .27 from .22

Assured Guaranty Ltd .1425 from .13

Centerstate Banks .06 from .05

Chicos FAS Inc .0825 from .08

DCohen & Steers Inc .28 from .26

Danaher Corp Del .14 from .125

Equity Lifestyle Prop .4875 from .425

Essex Property Trust 1.75 from 1.60

Evans Bancorp .40 from .38

First Industrial Rlty Tr .21 from .19

Gabelli Multimedia Tr .22 from .20

Genuine Parts Co .675 from .658

Gildan Activewear .094 from .078

Home Depot Inc .89 from .69

Infinity Property & Casualty .58 from .52

Kohls Corp .55 from .50

Lamar Advertising A .83 from .76

Lemaitre Vascular Inc .055 from .045

M&T Bank Corp .75 from .70

Macquarie Infrastr 1.31 from 1.29

Magna Intl Inc g .275 from .25

Marcus Corp .125 from .1125

Nextera Energy Inc .9825 from .87

Newmarket Corp 1.75 from 1.60

Old Line Bancshares .08 from .06

Outfront Media Inc .36 from .34

Perrigo Co .16 from .145

Prologis Inc .44 from .42

Public Service Enterprise .43 from .41

RE/MAX Holdings Inc .18 from .15

Renaissancere Holdings .32 from .31

Retail Opportunity .1875 from .18

Royal Bank of Canada g .87 from .83

Sempra Energy .8225 from .755

Southwest Gas Corp .495 from .45

Telephone & Data Sys .155 from .148

Terex Corp .08 from .07

Texas Roadhouse .21 from .19

Wal-Mart Stores Inc .51 from .50

Weingarten Realty .385 from .365

Wesbanco Inc .26 from .24'

Westar Energy Inc .40 from .38

Williams Companies .30 from .20

Xcel Energy Inc .36 from .34

g- Canadian funds

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Eagle Point Credit .20 from .60

Liberty Property Trust .40 from .475

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Comcast Corp 2 for 1 split

Rennova Health 1 for 30 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Blue Nile Inc Bain Capital Private Equity (500M)

Interoil Corp - ExxonMobil Corp (2.5B)

Vascular Solutions Inc - Teleflex Inc (1B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Just Energy Group pfd A

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Columbia Pipeline Partners

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Icahn Enterprises LP rights

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Imation Corp to

GlassBridge Enterprises Inc

Tessera Holdings Corp to Xperi Corp

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags