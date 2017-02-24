NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 20-Feb. 24.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Aetna Inc .50 from .25
Ares Management .28 from .20
Argo Group Intl .27 from .22
Assured Guaranty Ltd .1425 from .13
Centerstate Banks .06 from .05
Chicos FAS Inc .0825 from .08
DCohen & Steers Inc .28 from .26
Danaher Corp Del .14 from .125
Equity Lifestyle Prop .4875 from .425
Essex Property Trust 1.75 from 1.60
Evans Bancorp .40 from .38
First Industrial Rlty Tr .21 from .19
Gabelli Multimedia Tr .22 from .20
Genuine Parts Co .675 from .658
Gildan Activewear .094 from .078
Home Depot Inc .89 from .69
Infinity Property & Casualty .58 from .52
Kohls Corp .55 from .50
Lamar Advertising A .83 from .76
Lemaitre Vascular Inc .055 from .045
M&T Bank Corp .75 from .70
Macquarie Infrastr 1.31 from 1.29
Magna Intl Inc g .275 from .25
Marcus Corp .125 from .1125
Nextera Energy Inc .9825 from .87
Newmarket Corp 1.75 from 1.60
Old Line Bancshares .08 from .06
Outfront Media Inc .36 from .34
Perrigo Co .16 from .145
Prologis Inc .44 from .42
Public Service Enterprise .43 from .41
RE/MAX Holdings Inc .18 from .15
Renaissancere Holdings .32 from .31
Retail Opportunity .1875 from .18
Royal Bank of Canada g .87 from .83
Sempra Energy .8225 from .755
Southwest Gas Corp .495 from .45
Telephone & Data Sys .155 from .148
Terex Corp .08 from .07
Texas Roadhouse .21 from .19
Wal-Mart Stores Inc .51 from .50
Weingarten Realty .385 from .365
Wesbanco Inc .26 from .24'
Westar Energy Inc .40 from .38
Williams Companies .30 from .20
Xcel Energy Inc .36 from .34
g- Canadian funds
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Eagle Point Credit .20 from .60
Liberty Property Trust .40 from .475
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Comcast Corp 2 for 1 split
Rennova Health 1 for 30 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
Blue Nile Inc Bain Capital Private Equity (500M)
Interoil Corp - ExxonMobil Corp (2.5B)
Vascular Solutions Inc - Teleflex Inc (1B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Just Energy Group pfd A
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Columbia Pipeline Partners
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Icahn Enterprises LP rights
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Imation Corp to
GlassBridge Enterprises Inc
Tessera Holdings Corp to Xperi Corp