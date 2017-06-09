NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends June 5-June 9.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Alexandria RE Eqty .86 from .83

Casey's General Stores .26 from .24

Cisco Systems Inc .29 from .26

Lowes Companies Inc .41 from .35

Universal Health .66 from .655

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Amyris Inc 1 for 15 reverse split

Westell Technologies Inc Cl A 1 for 4 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (4.2B)

Multi Packaging Solutions Intl Ltd - WestRock Company (1.4B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

DDR Corp preferred class A

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Exelon Corp

Sibanye Gold Ltd rights

Stonegate Mortgage Corp

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Sanchez Production Partners LP to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP

Wi-Lan Inc to Quarterhill Inc

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags