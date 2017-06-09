NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends June 5-June 9.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Alexandria RE Eqty .86 from .83
Casey's General Stores .26 from .24
Cisco Systems Inc .29 from .26
Lowes Companies Inc .41 from .35
Universal Health .66 from .655
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Amyris Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
Westell Technologies Inc Cl A 1 for 4 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (4.2B)
Multi Packaging Solutions Intl Ltd - WestRock Company (1.4B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
DDR Corp preferred class A
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Exelon Corp
Sibanye Gold Ltd rights
Stonegate Mortgage Corp
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Sanchez Production Partners LP to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
Wi-Lan Inc to Quarterhill Inc