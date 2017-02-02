Service Corp. International has acquired Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport and its affiliated companies Riverbend Cremation and Quad-Cities Pet Cremation in Bettendorf, the Houston-based company announced Thursday.
Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1909, Weerts Funeral Home has served the Quad-City region for more than 100 years. David Deuth acquired the firm from Jim Weerts in 2005. In 2012, Deuth developed the region's state-of-the-art cremation center, Riverbend Cremation.
Stepping away from the successful businesses he helped grow and create was no easy decision, Deuth said in a news release. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and will undergo a stem cell transplant treatment.
"Linda and I have decided and agreed that the restoration of my health must be my singular focus and my number one priority," said Deuth, who has agreed to remain with the new owner in a consulting role.
Deuth and Service Corp. International are working to ensure a smooth transition.
"They have demonstrated a commitment to the care and continuity of our excellent staff, to the continuity of our brands and their respective operations — and to the care of the community that depends upon our services," Deuth said in an open letter to members of the regional funeral directors' association.
No significant changes to operations are expected, including the existing management team and staff. Service Corp. International will continue to honor and fulfill all customers’ pre-need contracts.
"We are very excited to have the Weerts’ high-standards, tradition and team join our company, and we look forward to their continued success in the Quad-Cities," said Bill O’Brien, Service Corp.’s managing director.
Service Corp. International is North America's leading funeral and cremation service provider. Generational Equity, headquartered in Dallas, selected its Iowa partner Marigold Resources, in Davenport, to lead Deuth's M&A advisory team.