WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Wells Fargo campus in West Des Moines has closed in the wake of a fire.
Wells Fargo spokesman Steve Carlson said in a statement that the banking giant decided to close the entire campus Tuesday to ensure employee safety.
Officials say the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday in an office building on the four-building campus. Crews extinguished the blaze in about two hours. No one was injured, and officials have not said what caused the fire.
Carlson says about 7,000 campus employees were notified via an automated messaging system about the decision to close the campus Tuesday. Carlson says services provided by the campus were being handled by several other Wells Fargo sites across to the country, so customers should not experience any service interruption.