Wells Fargo & Co. donated $4.5 million and 210,000 volunteer hours to Iowa nonprofits, schools and community organizations in 2017, the company announced Friday.
The corporate and foundation giving combined with another $5.1 million donated by the company’s 16,000 Iowa team members increased the total giving to $9.6 million last year. Wells Fargo said that represented an increase of $500,000, or 5 percent, over its 2016 giving in Iowa.
Based on a volunteer hour value of $24.12 — calculated by the Independent Sector, a U.S. coalition of more than 550 philanthropic organizations, Wells Fargo's 2017 volunteerism was valued at nearly $5.1 million.
"Our Wells Fargo Foundation, corporate and team member giving alone made a staggering impact on the lives of so many people in our communities throughout Iowa last year," said Marta Codina, Wells Fargo region bank president for western Iowa.
The 2017 volunteer hours rose 18 percent over the prior year and placed Iowa as the third-highest team member volunteer hours in the country. It was behind only California (250,500 hours) and North Carolina (233,000 hours), both of which employ twice as many Wells Fargo team members as Iowa.
“The level of engagement our Iowa team members have with organizations that are important to them is off the charts, and I couldn’t be more proud of their generosity and selflessness,” said Brett Smith, region bank president for eastern Iowa.
Through corporate and foundation giving, Wells Fargo awarded 380 grants to nearly 300 nonprofits in 43 Iowa communities.
Wells Fargo's Iowa team members also sit on about 350 nonprofit boards.
Nationwide in 2017, Wells Fargo donated $286.5 million to 14,500 nonprofits, and team members pledged a total of $85 million to 40,000 nonprofits and schools. As a result, United Way Worldwide named the company’s workplace giving campaign No. 1 in the nation for the ninth consecutive year. Team members nationwide also volunteered a record 2 million hours.
In addition, Wells Fargo reaffirmed its previously announced 40 percent increase in corporate philanthropy for 2018, targeting $400 million.