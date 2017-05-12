The Walmart Supercenter on Davenport's West Kimberly Road has rolled out a new pickup service — turning the task of shopping into as simple as placing an online order and pulling up to the door.
Luke Nordquist, Walmart eCommerce coach, said customers now can shop "in a matter of minutes — between errands or on their way home from an after-school activity — without even unbuckling their seat belts."
The free service, launched Thursday in both Coralville, Iowa, and the west Davenport store, has been hitting Walmart's stores nationwide for a couple of years, said Nordquist, who is overseeing its rollout in eastern Iowa and Minnesota.
"We're pretty much coast to coast from California to Baltimore," he said in an interview Friday. Nordquist estimated that the pickup service will be available in coming months at the Elmore Avenue store in Davenport and in Silvis.
To use the service, customers go online to walmart.com/grocery or use the Walmart Grocery mobile app. After choosing a store location, they create a shopping list, pay online during checkout, and select a pickup time.
Ahead of the designated time, Walmart personal shoppers will go through the store to fill the order. When a customer arrives, they park in the reserved parking spaces marked in bright orange, and call a designated number to alert an associate, who brings the order to their vehicle.
Kurt Colson, the Davenport store's assistant manager, said the first day "went fantastic." The very first customer, a woman and her children, "were ecstatic'' when they were greeted by a Tony the Tiger character and were photographed. "She said she 'was counting the days to the start (of the service),'" he said.
Colson said a half dozen employees are now dedicated to the pickup service. During training, they were coached on how to chose the best quality meats and fresh produce, which is one item that could cause shoppers to hesitate to use the service. Upon arrival, each shopper is shown those items. "Once they see that it takes the hesitation away," he said.
If a shopper does not like the selection, he said "it can be taken off the order ... or we'll run back into the store" and chose another selection.
Pickups must be made between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Any order placed before 10 a.m. can be picked up as early as that day.
Nordquist said Walmart's goal is to extend the service to 80 percent of its customers.
"It's for anybody that wants to save time," he said, adding that it promises to be popular with parents of young children do not have to leave the car to shop.
The pickup service features 30,000 items from the store, including groceries, health and beauty, cleaning products, among other items.