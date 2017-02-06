WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — West Liberty Foods L.L.C. announced several key executive changes Monday, including the promotion of Michael Quint as president.
In a news release, president and CEO Ed Garrett announced he will step into the role of CEO effective immediately. Quint, who has been the vice president and chief customer officer, brings more than 30 years experience in the meat industry.
Quint joined the West Liberty Foods in April 2006 as vice president and CCO leading the Sales, Marketing and R&D Departments. Under his leadership, the team has diversified its customer base and product lines. He also provided strategic visioning and leadership in expanding the research and development team and building West Liberty Foods’ brand strength.
West Liberty Foods offers protein solutions to many food service and retail customers both domestically and internationally. It employs more than 2,600 people across six locations in three states.
