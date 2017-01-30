CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has attempted to head off any risk of conflict of interest by spelling out procedures in a letter to state employees.
In the letter issued Monday, Justice says the last thing he wants is a conflict between his family's businesses and state government.
Justice, who owns The Greenbrier resort, has said he'll put his businesses now run by his children in a blind trust. In the letter, he said the process has been slowed by financial institutions that work with his companies.
The governor says there's no expectation on his children's behalf of receiving special treatment, and he encouraged state employees to report anyone seeking special favors.
State Republican Party chairman Conrad Lucas says it will be "impossible" for Justice to avoid the appearance of conflict.