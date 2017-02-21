HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.9 million.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.
The ethylene producer posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $40.9 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $986.7 million.
Westlake Chemical Partners shares have increased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45 percent in the last 12 months.
