HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $98.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.
The chemical company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $398.9 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.08 billion.
Westlake shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39 percent in the last 12 months.
Keywords: Westlake Chemical, Earnings Report