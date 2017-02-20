NEW YORK (AP) — In a nod to its past as well as its future, WhatsApp is adding a "status" feature that lets users tell their contacts what they are up to.

It's not a new idea — WhatsApp started out as a way for people to let their friends know what they are up to — at work or available, for example. Messaging, now the app's main function, was added later.

But it's also a sign that the Facebook-owned app is expanding the amount of features it has, just as Instagram, another Facebook subsidiary, has been doing over the years.

WhatsApp says the status posts will be end-to-end encrypted, just as its messages are. That means only the parties who are communicating can see the messages, not an outside party or even WhatsApp.

