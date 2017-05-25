With graduation season upon us and more than 40 percent of student-loan borrowers in default or delinquency by this time last year, the free-credit-score website WalletHub today released its 2017 report on the Cities with the Most & Least Student Debt, along with its selections for 2017’s Best Credit Cards For Graduates.
Building excellent credit is the best way to minimize the cost of student debt while paying off balances as quickly as possible. And the right credit card is the best way to repair credit damage from student-loan difficulties. Below are some highlights from each report.
Student borrowers can leverage a Student Loan Calculator to determine an affordable payment amount and a realistic payoff timeline.
2017’s Best Cards For Recent Grads
- Grads with Good Credit: Citi® Double Cash Card – 1% cash back on all purchases, plus 1% cash back on monthly bill payments; no annual fee.
- Grads with Limited Credit (Active .edu Email): Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® – 1.25% cash back on all purchases when you pay your bill on time; no annual fee.
- Grads with Limited Credit (No .edu Email): Capital One® Platinum Credit Card – No annual fee; no security deposit required.