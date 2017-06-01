With summer approaching and many young adults expected to look for short-term work in order to bridge their finances or grow their professional skills, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2017’s Best Places for Summer Jobs.
To help job seekers find the best summer employment opportunities, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 largest markets in the U.S. across 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from availability of summer jobs to median income of part-time workers to rental price for a one-bedroom property.
Top 20 Cities for Summer Jobs
1. Orlando, FL
2. Scottsdale, AZ
3. Fort Lauderdale, FL
4. Salt Lake City, UT
5. San Francisco, CA
6. Portland, OR
7. Atlanta, GA
8. Modesto, CA
9. Nashville, TN
10. Cincinnati, OH
Best vs. Worst
- Orlando, Fla., has the most part-time job openings per 1,000 civilian population aged 16 to 24 in the labor force, 127.31, which 16.2 times higher than in North Las Vegas, Nev., the city with the fewest at 7.86.
- Scottsdale, Ariz., has the highest median income for part-time workers (adjusted for cost of living), $22,841, which is than 3.5 times higher than in New York, the city with the lowest at $6,481.
- Sioux Falls, S.D, has the highest labor-force participation rate of the population aged 16 to 24, 74.47 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in Irvine, Calif., the city with the lowest at 38.51 percent.
- Madison, Wis., has the lowest unemployment rate for the population aged 16 to 24, 8.84 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 41.50 percent.
- Gilbert, Ariz. has the lowest share of the population aged 16 to 24 living under the poverty line, 9.1 percent, which is 6.3 times lower than in Tallahassee, Fla., the city with the highest at 57.7 percent.
To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit: