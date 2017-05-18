The personal-finance website WalletHub has conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best Large Cities to Start a Business.
In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities across 18 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability.
Best vs. Worst
- Toledo, Ohio, has the lowest average annual rent for office space, $12 per square foot, which is 6.7 times cheaper than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $80 per square foot.
- Detroit has the lowest labor costs (median annual income), $25,764, which is 4.1 times lower than in Fremont, Calif., the city with the highest at $105,355.
- Brownsville, Texas, has the lowest cost-of-living index, 79, which is 2.5 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at 201.
- Irvine, Calif., has the highest share of the college-educated population, 66.4 percent, which is 5.8 times higher than in San Bernardino, Calif., the city with the lowest at 11.5 percent.
- Miami has the most startups per 100,000 residents, 237, which is 12.5 times more than in Columbus, Ga., the city with the fewest at 19.
Best Large Cities to Start a Business
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Charlotte, NC
- Tulsa, OK
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Durham, NC
- St. Louis, MO
- Austin, TX
- Amarillo, TX
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Springfield, MO
- Raleigh, NC
- Lubbock, TX
- Port St. Lucie, FL
- Laredo, TX
- Lincoln, NE
- Winston-Salem, NC
- Houston, TX
- Orlando, FL
- Fort Worth, TX
To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit: